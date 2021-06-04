Could 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' Star Lauryn Shannon Be Pregnant With Her First Son?

WE tv's Mama June: Road to Redemption star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is expecting her second child with her husband, Joshua Efird. The couple got engaged in June 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace, together in December 2017. In 2018, the two married in Las Vegas. A year later, they became parents again when Lauryn was given legal guardianship over her 15-year-old sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

Lauryn and Josh stepped in as parental figures to Honey Boo Boo when Mama June and her boyfriend, Eugene "Geno" Doak, were arrested. She decided to share the great news in April with her Instagram followers. She posted photos of her pregnancy tests and ultrasound and wrote, "Well, the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 is coming 2021. After almost three years we are finally having another blessing and couldn't be happier."

At first, Pumpkin kept her pregnancy from the family. Unfortunately, Jennifer Thompson, who's the wife of Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, completely blindsided her in Episode 10 of the newest season and announced the baby news at Ella's birthday party, which pretty much upset the entire family.

Ever since the pregnancy announcement, fans have been wanting to know the gender of Lauryn Shannon's baby. Will it be a girl or a boy? Keep reading to find of more about the gender of her unborn baby.

What is the gender of Lauryn and Josh's unborn baby?

So we don't know what the gender of Lauryn Shannon's baby is, just yet. However, we know from the trailer of Episode 11 that airs on June 4 that she will find out the gender of her baby. So far, the Efird and Shannon family are keeping a lid on that info. Last month on Mother's Day, the 21-year-old took to social media and captioned a photo that showed her wearing a denim jumper overall and a colorful t-shirt with a printed smiley, "It's a hot mom summer."

Many of her fans quickly flooded the comments section with positive messages for the soon-to-be mother of two. One fan commented, "You look so beautiful. I hope you have a safe and healthy pregnancy." Another fan stated, "Congrats to you, Pumpkin. I say it's a boy," while one wrote, "I hope it's another girl! Ella needs a sister."