'Mama June: From Not to Hot' Has Had Some Cringeworthy Scenes Over the Years

It all started with Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on TLC. And once the world really got to know Alana Thompson, her mother, June Shannon, also known as Mama June , and all of Alana's sisters, they wanted more.

After their hit show came to an end following rumors of Mama June dating a convicted child molester, WeTV approached the family for a new series. And in Mama June: From Not to Hot , Mama June has undergone a massive physical transformation.