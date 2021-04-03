Mama June Is Reportedly Worth $50,000 in 2021 — How Much of Her Income Comes From Her Reality Series?

Almost a decade ago, we were introduced to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her family, who have dominated reality television ever since. Over the years, we’ve watched "Mama June" Shannon ’s relationship with her four daughters, including Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana, deteriorate over time.

In 2019, Pumpkin gained custody of her younger sister after their mom and her boyfriend Geno were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Despite her ongoing legal troubles, June admitted to having a million-dollar drug habit and fans are wondering how she managed to afford it.

Along with her seemingly defunct company, Mama June’s Sweets and Treats , June was also compensated for each episode of her reality series. But how much does Mama June make per episode?

According to reports, Mama June makes about $50,000 for each episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption, which was previously titled Mama June: From Hot to Not. Sadly, most of the money she earned was squandered on drugs. In a previous interview, June revealed, "I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000. So much money was sent to our dope man."

June recalled once sending $80,000 via Cash App. Right before receiving a $15,000 payment in her bank account, which she planned to use for one last high, June ultimately decided to go to rehab. She added, "I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name. And I came out with nothing." June added, “You miss so much. My kids stopped talking to me … so now our thing is that we’re trying to redeem our kids and it’s been a process. Addiction is selfish, but my recovery is selfish also.”

As of March, June says that she is 14 months clean, but the amount of money that she spent throughout her addiction was just as unsettling to her daughter, Pumpkin. In an interview, Pumpkin shared, "When I hear that price and I hear it from the media outlets where she tells her story ... it is very hard to hear that because I didn't know how bad things had really gotten."

Pumpkin continued, “When we meet this time on the show, it had been a year since we had physically seen her. So that's hard to hear. I mean it really is, knowing that — not trying to sound mean and not trying to sound money hungry — but to know that me and Josh were struggling trying to do everything we could to keep a roof over Alana's and Ella's head. It's just like, but you were out here blowing a million dollars and you couldn't help me?"

While June may have a long way to go before she gets back in her daughter’s good graces, we’re sure that pitching in financially couldn’t hurt. Mama June is currently worth close to an estimated $50,000, with the bulk of her income coming from reality television. You can watch new episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.