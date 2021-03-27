Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Are Still Together Following Their 2019 Arrests

Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Are Still Together Following Their 2019 ArrestsBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Mar. 26 2021, Published 8:01 p.m. ET
The relationship saga of Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak is still going full steam ahead after all these years. June's March 2019 arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station was a pivotal moment in her recent life. At the same time, June’s boyfriend was also charged with a domestic dispute, but both were released on bail.
Their shared legal woes aren't the only questionable element of this couple's relationship, however. Along with the drug scandal, which came just a few days before the season premiere of the hit show Mama June: From Hot to Not, the reality star accused her 42-year-old boyfriend of cheating on her after catching him allegedly sexting multiple women.
So, are Mama June and Geno still together in 2021? Here's what we know.
Yes, Mama June and Geno are still together in 2021.
Despite all of the trials and tribulations that their relationship has faced over the years, June and Geno are seemingly still an item in 2021. After their arrests, The Blast initially reported that the judge on the case issued a stay-away order until further notice. According to the outlet, the two were photographed together in the time shortly after the pair was released on bail, which prompted prosecutors to go back to the courts claiming he was violating the order.
“The judge noted that the lawyer failed to mention he was representing both, despite June being considered the victim of domestic violence and Geno being the defendant. He ordered the stay-away to remain in effect,” the publication reported.
Clearly, their love transcended even the worst circumstances. Geno and Mama June were spotted at an Alabama hotel and casino even after that case, with a source also telling The Blast, “The two had been staying at the casino for some time but had checked out and moved to a different spot, until coming back today.”
An insider close to the couple confirmed the pair were living in one Alabama hotel after another since their arrest. Clearly, Geno gave no regard to the judge’s stay-away order.
It's not only the police who didn't agree with their relationship, those close to June haven't for a long time, either. Tracey Woolterton, the star's psychic, said some less-than-ideal things about Geno in the past: “He’s disruptive. He's going to ruin everything.”
However, June has remained committed to her relationship with Geno, reaffirming through a later episode on the show that, "I really want this to work. I really want our relationship to work ... I can’t run away."
How did Mama June's family deal with her arrest at the time? They spoke out, of course.
June's daughter, Pumpkin, opened up to her followers before an episode of the family's popular TV show about how her mother and Geno's arrests impacted her and the rest of the family's lives.
"Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch. But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness," she wrote. "And when my mom and Alana were out in California ... everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn.”
She continued, “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”
Nowadays, Geno and June are sober and awaiting their next court dates.
Both June and Geno have made adamant points of getting clean over the last year, and they've done exactly that. However, their newfound sobriety still doesn't excuse their criminal charges. With their court dates pushed from April 2020, then to fall 2020, and once again to an unspecified date, the duo could still face years behind bars for their respective crimes.
With the recent premiere of Mama June: Road to Redemption, fans may finally be given a full picture of how much grappling with legal issues the couple is still doing today.
Catch new episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.