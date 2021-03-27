Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Are Still Together Following Their 2019 Arrests

The relationship saga of Mama June Shannon and boyfriend Geno Doak is still going full steam ahead after all these years. June's March 2019 arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station was a pivotal moment in her recent life. At the same time, June’s boyfriend was also charged with a domestic dispute, but both were released on bail.

Their shared legal woes aren't the only questionable element of this couple's relationship, however. Along with the drug scandal, which came just a few days before the season premiere of the hit show Mama June: From Hot to Not, the reality star accused her 42-year-old boyfriend of cheating on her after catching him allegedly sexting multiple women.

So, are Mama June and Geno still together in 2021? Here's what we know.

Yes, Mama June and Geno are still together in 2021.

Despite all of the trials and tribulations that their relationship has faced over the years, June and Geno are seemingly still an item in 2021. After their arrests, The Blast initially reported that the judge on the case issued a stay-away order until further notice. According to the outlet, the two were photographed together in the time shortly after the pair was released on bail, which prompted prosecutors to go back to the courts claiming he was violating the order.

Article continues below advertisement

“The judge noted that the lawyer failed to mention he was representing both, despite June being considered the victim of domestic violence and Geno being the defendant. He ordered the stay-away to remain in effect,” the publication reported.

Clearly, their love transcended even the worst circumstances. Geno and Mama June were spotted at an Alabama hotel and casino even after that case, with a source also telling The Blast , “The two had been staying at the casino for some time but had checked out and moved to a different spot, until coming back today.” An insider close to the couple confirmed the pair were living in one Alabama hotel after another since their arrest. Clearly, Geno gave no regard to the judge’s stay-away order.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

It's not only the police who didn't agree with their relationship, those close to June haven't for a long time, either. Tracey Woolterton, the star's psychic, said some less-than-ideal things about Geno in the past: “He’s disruptive. He's going to ruin everything.” However, June has remained committed to her relationship with Geno, reaffirming through a later episode on the show that, "I really want this to work. I really want our relationship to work ... I can’t run away."