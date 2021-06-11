Are Mama June and Geno Doak in Jail After Their 2019 Arrest? They're Facing 10+ Years of Prison Time

After years of addiction, in January of 2020, Mama June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak started their road to recovery. Since then, the couple have worked hard to regain the trust of their family and friends. Recently, June reunited with all four of her daughters at Pumpkin’s Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower. But reports suggest that Geno and June might be separated from their loved ones once again.

In Episode 10 of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Geno attempts to scare June into coming to terms with the possibility of serving jail time. Since then, both Geno and June have had their day in court. But is Mama June in jail ?

Doe Doe suggests that June and Geno have been together so long, his absence could be detrimental to June’s recovery. So, is Geno Doak in prison ?

Throughout most of Season 5, June has been in denial about her potential prison time, but both her family and her boyfriend, Geno, are aware that June could very well be going to jail for her 2019 possession charge. In a candid conversation with Pumpkin, June's sister , Doe Doe says, “We can pray June figures this out on her own, but we know better.”

According to June’s Instagram, she is currently a free woman, but we’re not sure how long that will last. The synopsis for the June 11 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption reveals Mama June and Geno will go before a judge and learn their fate.

So, is Geno Doak in prison?

There is no indication that Geno Doak is currently in prison. The reality star last posted on his social media in early May, which suggests that both Geno and June may have gotten lucky in court. While June faces the possibility of serving two years in prison, Geno could be sentenced to up to 10 years. And both Pumpkin and Doe Doe agree that the odds are stacked against them.

In the Season 5 episode, Doe Doe asserts, “[June] can’t live in Florida by herself… She can’t live next door by herself, so she needs to be with someone who can drive. Someone who can make sure there’s food in the house.” Pumpkin, who has one daughter of her own, currently has custody of June’s youngest daughter, Alana, and recently announced that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Josh.

Josh and Pumpkin seem to have a lot on their hands with their soon-to-be full house, but with Geno’s possibility of going to jail, June could easily become their newest house guest. Pumpkin says, “Josh will flip a f--king lid.”