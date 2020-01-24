We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
honey-boo-boo-1579885929663.png
Source: Instagram

Honey Boo Boo Has Been Living With Her Sister Since Mama June's Drug Arrest

By

Former Toddlers and Tiaras star Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, took the internet by storm with her big personality and funny lines, inspiring her own spinoff reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Those appearances skyrocketed the family to fame and has put her family in the spotlight on more than one occasion. But where is Honey Boo Boo now? What has the whole family been up to?

Mama June was arrested.

In March 2019, June Shannon, aka Mama June, was arrested with her boyfriend Eugene Edward Doak on drug possession charges. According to PEOPLE, the pair each had crack cocaine and crack pipes on their person when they were investigated. Eugene also faced third-degree domestic violence charges.

Mama June stayed quiet on social media for months following the arrest, but her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon released a statement on behalf of the rest of the family.