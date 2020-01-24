Honey Boo Boo Has Been Living With Her Sister Since Mama June's Drug Arrest

Former Toddlers and Tiaras star Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, took the internet by storm with her big personality and funny lines, inspiring her own spinoff reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Those appearances skyrocketed the family to fame and has put her family in the spotlight on more than one occasion. But where is Honey Boo Boo now? What has the whole family been up to?