Home > Television > Reality TV > Mama June Source: Getty Images From Pageant Princess to Reality Star, Honey Boo Boo’s Net Worth Is Impressive Now that reality star Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, is all grown up, fans are curious about where her net worth stands in 2023. By Haylee Thorson May 12 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

The spotlight never stops shining on former child pageant star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. Best known for starring in multiple TLC reality series such as Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and WEtv's Mama June: Family Crisis, the longtime reality star's nickname is recognizable almost anywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

And now that she’s all grown up, fans are curious about where Honey Boo Boo's net worth stands and how she makes money. Let’s get into the details, from her time-honored television career to her wide-ranging creative pursuits.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Honey Boo Boo’s sizable net worth stems from multiple reality television shows.

Alana kickstarted her reality television career at age six when she starred in TLC’s highly controversial Toddlers & Tiaras series. The young beauty pageant contestant and her family quickly amassed considerable fame throughout her stint in the show, ultimately leading to several spin-offs revolving around the young star, who everyone came to know as simply “Honey Boo Boo.”

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Reality television personality Net worth: $400,000 Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is a reality television personality best known for starring in TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and WEtv's Mama June: Family Crisis. Birth date: Aug. 28, 2005 Birthplace: McIntyre, Ga. Birth name: Alana Thompson Father: Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson Mother: June “Mama June” Shannon Education: Georgia Military College

Article continues below advertisement

In 2012, the reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo premiered on TLC and consisted of 48 episodes across four seasons. The show ended in 2017, but the Thompson family’s time on TV didn’t end there. Shortly after Here Comes Honey Boo Boo was canceled, Mama June: From Not to Hot aired on TLC from 2017 to 2020. It later received different titles, including Mama June: Road to Recovery and Mama June: Family Crisis.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the family earned $50,000 per episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. During the show’s entirety, the Thompsons received $2.75 million from TLC. As of 2023, Alana’s estimated net worth is $400,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Honey Boo Boo's job is all about entertainment.

Aside from starring in multiple TLC reality series, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum also appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Junior in 2018. While Alana and her partner Tristan Ianiero didn’t win the competition — the judges eliminated the duo in Week 4 — ABC still paid the reality star $50,000 for her time.

In the past, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo personality has participated in installments of The Masked Singer, Family Feud, and The Screen Junkies Show, and guest starred on The Wendy Williams Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, Steve Harvey, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and more.

Article continues below advertisement