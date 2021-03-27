Mama June's Illness: "If I Don’t Get It Taken Care of I’ll Be Dead in Six Months"

During a recent episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption , Mama June (June Shannon) stopped by her sister's house for support. At first Joanne "Doe Doe" Shannon was unconvinced, but she eventually opened up to what Mama June wanted to tell her: She needs to get her kids back. Pumpkin (Lauryn) has custody over Alana, and they don't want to be around their mother. That's because after they hosted an intervention so that Mama June would stop using drugs, she got arrested with her boyfriend Gene.

In March 2019, Mama June and Gene were arrested for possessing crack cocaine and a crack pipe. They allegedly have a court trial scheduled. Now, Mama June claims she's sober, and she wants to turn her life around. Her daughters don't believe her.

However, Mama June wants to be back in their lives because she claims she's changed — and she's also very sick.