Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Is Reportedly Undergoing Treatment for Adrenal Cancer

Fans of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo are worried following reports that Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, one of Mama June's daughters, has been diagnosed with cancer.

As people expressed their sympathies for Mama June and her entire family, some also wanted to know more about exactly what was wrong with Anna, and whether she's currently undergoing any form of treatment.

What is the status of Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's health?

According to reporting in TMZ, Anna initially went to the doctor after experiencing stomach pain and was told that she had stage 4 cancer. Anna apparently received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis during an appointment in January. The cancer is reportedly affecting her liver, kidneys, and lungs, and a source told TMZ that the family is hopeful she will be able to recover.

Anna is apparently undergoing her first round of treatment for cancer.

TMZ further reported that Anna was currently in her first round of chemotherapy following her diagnosis, and that additional treatment options would be determined based on her reaction to that first round. At 28, Anna is a mother of two, sharing daughter Kaitlin, 10, and Kylee, 7, with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell. In 2021, Anna opened up about her attempts to have a third child with her current boyfriend, Eldridge Tony, saying that she had had multiple miscarriages.

“It’s been a long, bumpy road for us,” she said during an interview with The Sun in 2021. “It’s been difficult. I don’t make enough progesterone. I don’t have enough in my system, so it keeps the baby from getting enough nutrition.” Anna is Mama June Shannon's eldest child. Mama June is also mother to Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 26, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17.

Anna has been open about the fact that her relationship with her mother was strained for years before the two finally reunited more recently. Now, reports suggest that Mama June is helping to take care of Anna's kids while she deals with treatment and focuses on recovery. The family has yet to release a statement confirming TMZ's reporting about Anna's diagnosis.

What is adrenal carcinoma?

According to the National Cancer Institute, adrenal carcinoma is a rare form of cancer in which malignant cells form on the outer layer of the adrenal gland. The most common symptom is severe pain in the abdomen. The adrenal glands are two small glands that sit on top of your kidneys, and each one of your kidneys has one of these glands. It isn't clear whether Anna's cancer is localized to one adrenal gland, or whether it's affecting both.