Home > Television > Reality TV > Mama June June Shannon Recalls Crucial Childhood Memories on 'Mama June: Family Crisis' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) June "Mama June" Shannon's older sister Doe Doe played a big role in caring for her when they were kids and they share details on 'Mama June: Family Crisis.' By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 30 2023, Published 9:51 a.m. ET Source: WEtv

There's never a dull moment when it comes to the family drama on Mama June: Family Crisis. But in an exclusive clip ahead of the June 30 episode, we learn part of why some of the problems in the family seem so deep rooted. June "Mama June" Shannon meets with a therapist, along with older sister Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, and they explain how they, too, grew up with parents who weren't totally there for them.

Article continues below advertisement

What June's daughters are going through now, including their frustration with her lack of communication and lack of support, are reminiscent of what June and Doe Doe experienced with their own mother. But for those who don't know, who is Doe Doe on Mama June: Family Crisis? She's often a voice of reason for the longtime reality TV personality.

Source: WEtv

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Mama June's sister Doe Doe?

Doe Doe has been in multiple episodes of the WEtv series, from as far back as when it was called Mama June: From Not to Hot. Doe Doe is June's older sister and when they were younger, Doe Doe took care of June a lot of the time. It's not unlike the way Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird takes care of younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and even took over custody of Alana when she was still in high school.

In the clip, Doe Doe tells June that there is a lot from their childhood that June seems to block out, including how much Doe Doe took care of June. While June doesn't quite remember how much Doe Doe took care of her, since they're reportedly 17 years apart in age, Doe Doe explains to her that she took it upon herself to check on June and keep an eye on her while their mother went out looking for men most nights.

Article continues below advertisement

"You thought Mama was going to the bar to get drunk," Doe Doe tells June in the clip. "Mama wasn't a drinker. She was going, looking for men. She was the DD, always, to make sure that she took one home with her. I was terrified. I had to go in and check on y'all all night long, 'cause you were little."

Article continues below advertisement

Doe Doe and June still close today and Doe Doe has a solid relationship with the rest of the family too. She often shares Instagram posts about June's daughters and, like viewers see on Mama June: Family Crisis, Doe Doe is close to her nieces and great-nieces outside of the show too.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between Mama June and her mother?

In the Mama June: Family Crisis clip, June explains that her mom wasn't there for her most of the time growing up. Instead, she tried to make up for her absence and her lack of communication, with gifts. And, June agrees, she does the same thing with her daughters now. June says her mom is "a character" and that even now, she believes her mom won't admit to her shortcomings as a parent.