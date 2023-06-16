Home > Television > Reality TV > Mama June Lauryn Opens Up to Justin About Her Mom's Lies on 'Mama June: Family Crisis' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Lauryn and June don't have much of a relationship anymore on 'Mama June: Family Crisis,' but Lauryn opens up to Justin on the show. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 16 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Source: WEtv

If you've followed June "Mama June" Shannon and her kids (most of whom are now adults) for the many years they've been on reality TV, then you know how far the family has fallen. And in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the June 16 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, we learn about more lies between June and second youngest daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.

In the clip, Lauryn meets with June's husband, Justin Stroud, following a custody meeting regarding June's youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. As fans know, Lauryn is Alana's legal guardian. And on Mama June: Family Crisis, we see the ins and outs of the agreement play out, including some miscommunication when it comes to June, her husband, and Lauryn.

Source: WEtv

Do Lauryn and Justin have a familial relationship on 'Mama June: Family Crisis'?

In the clip, Lauryn meets with Justin in his car to give him her "side" of the story, as she puts it. She explains what happened in a prior meeting with June about the custody of Alana. The way Lauryn seems to feel comfortable talking to Justin, it looks like they've maintained some kind of friendly relationship. Even if Mama June's husband isn't exactly a step-dad to her adult children.

Still, Lauryn feels comfortable confiding in Justin about what's going on with June and he's open with her as well about being left in the dark by June about certain aspects of the case. On and outside of the show, Lauryn was granted custody of Alana prior to Alana's high school graduation.

As fans saw on social media, June was in attendance at Alana's graduation, but on the show right now, there is still a lot that needs to be ironed out in terms of mending June's relationships with her daughters.

Justin admits to June's lies about Alana's custody case.

In the Mama June: Family Crisis clip, Lauryn tells Justin that June told her she would "rather sign over her rights than give me any money." She then says that June claimed Justin knew she felt that way, which he denies. Lauryn adds, "How are you supposed to fix things if it's just continuous lies?"

And Justin is candid when it comes to June. "I love your mama to death, but she is full of s--t sometimes, dude," he tells Lauryn in the clip. He also agrees that, when it comes to June, whenever she apologies, "There's always an excuse behind it."