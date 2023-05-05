What Does Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's Husband Josh Efird Do for a Living? Details
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon has been married to her husband Josh Efird since 2018. Here's everything we know about Josh, including his profession.
After a short stint on Toddlers & Tiaras, we first met Mama June and her daughters Alana Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012. Throughout the years, the family has continued to gain more prominence and has appeared in several spin-offs including Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June: Road to Redemption, and Mama June: Family Crisis.
In 2018, Pumpkin got married to Joshua Efird (much to Mama June's chagrin) and he officially became part of the family both on TV and in real life. Here’s what we know about Josh.
What does Josh Efird do for a living?
Lauryn started dating Josh Efird in 2015. The following year, they got engaged. In 2017, they welcomed their first child. Finally, in 2018, they tied the knot in Las Vegas.
Josh is a very private man. He isn't very active on social media so much of what we see of him is on the show and on Pumpkin's social media profiles.
According to Tuko News, Josh works as a mechanic who has worked for various companies, such as Fun Factory, Big D's, and Southern RV. In terms of his income, he likely also earns money from his appearances on Mama June: Road to Redemption and Mama June: Family Crisis.
There has also been talk that he and Lauryn are set to star in their own show, per The Sun. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.
How many kids do Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Josh Efird have?
Pumpkin and Josh have four kids together. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace, on December 8, 2017. Their second child, son Bently, was born on July 21, 2021. Lastly, the couple gave birth to twins, a boy Sylus Ray and a girl Stella Renae, on May 19, 2022.
Pumpkin and Josh also are the legal guardians of Pumpkin's younger sister Alana. In 2019, Mama June and her then-boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Pumpkin took custody of her sister as a result.
In May 2022, Pumpkin shared a sweet post on Instagram about Josh on Father's Day. "All my life I prayed God would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana. You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a man real man is, " she wrote.
Pumpkin added: "’ll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much."