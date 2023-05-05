Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV
pumkin shannon and husband josh efird
Source: Instagram / @pumpkin

What Does Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's Husband Josh Efird Do for a Living? Details

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon has been married to her husband Josh Efird since 2018. Here's everything we know about Josh, including his profession.

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

May 5 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

After a short stint on Toddlers & Tiaras, we first met Mama June and her daughters Alana Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012. Throughout the years, the family has continued to gain more prominence and has appeared in several spin-offs including Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June: Road to Redemption, and Mama June: Family Crisis.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, Pumpkin got married to Joshua Efird (much to Mama June's chagrin) and he officially became part of the family both on TV and in real life. Here’s what we know about Josh.

josh efird with twins Sylus and Stella
Source: Instagram / @pumpkin

Josh Efird with twins Sylus and Stella

Article continues below advertisement

What does Josh Efird do for a living?

Lauryn started dating Josh Efird in 2015. The following year, they got engaged. In 2017, they welcomed their first child. Finally, in 2018, they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Josh is a very private man. He isn't very active on social media so much of what we see of him is on the show and on Pumpkin's social media profiles.

According to Tuko News, Josh works as a mechanic who has worked for various companies, such as Fun Factory, Big D's, and Southern RV. In terms of his income, he likely also earns money from his appearances on Mama June: Road to Redemption and Mama June: Family Crisis.

There has also been talk that he and Lauryn are set to star in their own show, per The Sun. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Josh Efird have?

Pumpkin and Josh have four kids together. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ella Grace, on December 8, 2017. Their second child, son Bently, was born on July 21, 2021. Lastly, the couple gave birth to twins, a boy Sylus Ray and a girl Stella Renae, on May 19, 2022.

Pumpkin and Josh also are the legal guardians of Pumpkin's younger sister Alana. In 2019, Mama June and her then-boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Pumpkin took custody of her sister as a result.

In May 2022, Pumpkin shared a sweet post on Instagram about Josh on Father's Day. "All my life I prayed God would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you. Thank you for being the best father to all of our babies including Alana. You’ve never failed to show up and show the kids what a man real man is, " she wrote.

Pumpkin added: "’ll forever be thankful for you. Me and the kids love you so very much."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is Big Mike Still Part of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'? Here's an Update

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's Family Remains Hopeful Despite Her Adrenal Carcinoma Diagnosis

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird Shares Details About Her Relationship With Sister Anna (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest Reality TV News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.