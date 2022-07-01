Is Big Mike Still Part of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'? Here's an Update

Although it’s unlikely for fans to see Big Mike return for Season 5, there are still tons of other things to look forward to. Since returning for the second half of the season, viewers have seen Pumpkin go into labor with her second baby, June start up with yet another new boyfriend, and the girls struggle with their relationship with their mom.

Coming up in the season, the strain between Pumpkin and June is going to get even worse. We'll watch as Pumpkin seeks custody of Alana and presents official documents to June.