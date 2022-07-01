Is Big Mike Still Part of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'? Here's an Update
The world was introduced to June Shannon, aka Mama June, when her daughter Alana joined the cast of Toddlers & Tiaras at 6 years old. When Alana's big personality and hilarious one-liners earned her the spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the world got the chance to look inside the day-to-day life of Alana and her family.
While Alana's fame continued to rise over the years, so did that of her mother. When Here Comes Honey Boo Boo ended in 2017, Mama June got her own spinoff. Mama June: From Not to Hot premiered that same year and is currently in the second half of its fifth season. Fans of the reality show have also gotten to know Mama June's best friend, Big Mike. But after not having seen him for a while, viewers are now curious to know if he's still involved with the show.
Is Big Mike still on 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'? What happened?
For those who aren’t familiar with Big Mike, he appeared as a recurring castmate during the early seasons of From Not to Hot. Leading up to his time on the show, he had been Mama June's best friend for many years — long before she and her family got famous. Big Mike was one of June's biggest advocates, always there to lend a supportive shoulder and give his honest opinion. Over the years, he also cultivated tight-knit relationships with her kids.
However, fans of the show haven't seen Mike in quite a while, and there's no indication that he's going to be a part of the current fifth season. His Facebook and Instagram accounts mostly just show photos of dogs and his family from several years ago. He doesn't appear to have posted any photos or videos with Mama June, nor she of him.
It's entirely possible that Mike just decided to step away from the spotlight... or that something happened to cause a rift in his friendship with June. After all, neither of them is a stranger to controversy.
What else can reality TV lovers expect from Season 5 of 'Mama June: From Not to Hot'?
Although it’s unlikely for fans to see Big Mike return for Season 5, there are still tons of other things to look forward to. Since returning for the second half of the season, viewers have seen Pumpkin go into labor with her second baby, June start up with yet another new boyfriend, and the girls struggle with their relationship with their mom.
Coming up in the season, the strain between Pumpkin and June is going to get even worse. We'll watch as Pumpkin seeks custody of Alana and presents official documents to June.
Watch new episodes of Mama June: From Not to Hot airing on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WeTV.