Reality Star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon Is Expecting Baby No. 2 This Summer

Reality star Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is just weeks away from her due date! That’s right — the Mama June: Road to Redemption star is pregnant with her second child with husband Joshua Efird, and the couple is expecting the new arrival this July, according to People .

“I think all of us, we’re excited, but it’s also nerve-wracking in the same sentence,” Pumpkin tells the magazine, reflecting on the build-up for Baby No. 2.

Read on for more details on this big news!