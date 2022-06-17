Pumpkin Has Concerns About Mama June's Boyfriend in 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
It wouldn't be a season of Mama June: Road to Redemption without drama between June "Mama June" Shannon, her kids, and a man in her life. And in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the June 17, 2022, episode, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird expresses concern about Mama June's latest boyfriend, Justin Stroud.
Mama June and Justin are now married. But when they filmed Season 6 of the WeTV show, Justin was Mama June's new boyfriend and a virtual stranger to her daughters.
In the clip, Pumpkin discusses how she feels Mama June keeps most things secret from her, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and the rest of the family. And this boyfriend is one of those things.
Pumpkin isn't a fan of Mama June's boyfriend in 'Mama June: Road to Redemption.'
In the clip, Pumpkin talks to her Aunt Jo, Mama June's sister, whom she calls Doe Doe. Pumpkin tells her that she finds out more from the media about what's going on in Mama June's life than from Mama June herself. Pumpkin seems to feel resentment toward Mama June, who, she says, "will throw money at anybody else," in reference to Justin, rather than help her family.
"The one thing I can say, though, [is] the tabloids haven't been wrong," Pumpkin says in the clip. "I find out more through them than I do my actual mother."
Pumpkin then says that Mama June wants to "leave everybody in the dark" when it comes to her new boyfriend. This is a time when Mama June is also supposed to be working on repairing relationships with her daughters, so the disconnect is definitely felt hard by Pumpkin.
Did Pumpkin meet Mama June's new husband yet?
At this point in the season, Pumpkin hasn't yet met Justin. But, given the fact that Mama June gets so serious with him that she married him after filming for Season 6 ended, there's a good chance that Pumpkin has since met her mother's new husband.
But Pumpkin is vocal on Mama June: Road to Redemption about how she feels about her mother's behavior with men and with the rest of the family.
"I haven't even been answering none of her phone calls," Pumpkin tells Doe Doe. "She's been calling me, blowing my phone up, texting me."
On the show, Pumpkin isn't interested in hearing what Mama June has to say.
Before Season 6 of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Mama June and her now ex Geno Doak ran into legal trouble due to their substance abuse struggles. When Mama June was still with Geno, she prioritized that relationship, which drove a wedge between her and her daughters.
And even if Pumpkin learns to accept Justin, there may always be a part of her that doesn't totally trust Mama June. After years of heartache, drama, and general trouble, can you really blame her?
Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.