Mama June on If 'Road to Redemption' Is Real: "All of That Cannot Be Made up" (EXCLUSIVE)

Before the show became June "Mama June" Shannon's way to document how she is improving her life, it was Mama June: From Not to Hot, which detailed Mama June's weight loss surgery and makeover after years of being overweight and unhealthy.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Mama June ahead of Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 6, which is set to detail how Mama June overcomes her struggle with addiction. It's hard to make up some of the more dramatic storylines.