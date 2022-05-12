Mama June Has Other Projects "In the Works" Besides 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
May. 12 2022, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
2022 marks 11 years since June "Mama June" Shannon and her family made their first foray into reality TV. But these days, outside of Mama June: Road to Redemption, does Mama June have another job? She spoke exclusively with Distractify ahead of Season 6 about being on reality television for more than a decade and what else she has going on.
If there's one thing Mama June is, it's resilient. Ever since she and daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras, it was clear that the family was meant for TV — even if Mama June has had some issues over the years, including substance abuse.
But now, at 29 months sober, she's still willing to share her story with her fans.
What is Mama June's job outside of 'Mama June: Road to Redemption'?
Right now, it looks like Mama June's full-time job is being a reality TV star. But she did tell us that she has other projects going on that she can't yet talk about. Whether those have to do with her show or not remains to be seen. But it's safe to say that Mama June isn't going anywhere any time soon.
"We have stuff that's in the works, but it's not like set in stone," she explained. "So I just kind of don't talk about those [other projects]. Because, you know what I'm saying, you don't talk about those until they finally say, 'Hey, we're doing it.'"
Mama June's weight loss journey is still a work in progress.
Outside of reality TV and appearances, Mama June also shares Instagram posts promoting Boom Bod weight loss drinks. Those paid partnerships are another job of sorts for Mama June. But, she told Distractify, her weight loss journey is still a work in progress.
"I'm going to be honest with you, like, I'm going to say it's healthy COVID weight," she said of her recent weight gain. "So I'm going to tell you that, you know, for me, it's been a struggle. Because now we're on the road a lot. … You know, it's been kind of hard to get back on track. So I call it healthy COVID weight."
Mama June is ready to share more of her life with her fans.
Fans watched Mama June undergo weight loss surgery at the start of her WeTV series, which was then called Mama June: From Not to Hot. And even though she has admitted to gaining back some weight, she is still ready to be as candid with her fans as ever.
In fact, she told us, she feels like she is a new version of herself, and fans can expect to see that in Season 6 of Mama June: Road to Redemption.
Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.