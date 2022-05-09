Mama June Shannon Opens up About Her Complicated Relationships With Her Daughters (EXCLUSIVE)

It has been more than 10 years since the world was introduced to June "Mama June" Shannon and her family on reality TV. They went from Toddlers & Tiaras to their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, both on TLC, and are now featured on WeTV's Mama June: Road to Redemption.

With Season 6 set to share more about the family's life, fans want to know: Does Mama June talk to her daughters these days?