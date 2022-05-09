Mama June Shannon Opens up About Her Complicated Relationships With Her Daughters (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
May. 9 2022, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
It has been more than 10 years since the world was introduced to June "Mama June" Shannon and her family on reality TV. They went from Toddlers & Tiaras to their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, both on TLC, and are now featured on WeTV's Mama June: Road to Redemption.
With Season 6 set to share more about the family's life, fans want to know: Does Mama June talk to her daughters these days?
Distractify spoke exclusively with June ahead of Season 6 and learned about some of what viewers can expect when they reunite with her and her daughters on the small screen.
There has been no shortage of drama between June and her four daughters: Anna, 27, Jessica, 25, Lauryn, 21, and Alana, 16. And Season 6 promises to address that drama while showing whether there's hope left for the mother and daughters to have stronger relationships.
Does Mama June talk to her daughters now?
June revealed she has now been sober for 29 months. She previously admitted to struggling with methamphetamine addiction, which was a point of contention between June and her family. But her road to recovery may have been what helped her daughters slowly welcome June back into their lives. However, as June explained, things between her and her daughters are still "on the mend" at this time.
"It's just a work in progress," June said. "I tell people, we see them, [but] now we're a few hours away, so it's kind of a little bit, you know, harder. I'll tell you like this, the kids are grown, even Alana's gonna be 17 in August. And do they still need their mother, do I still need them? Yes, because that is our small little circle."
But, she explained, her older daughters are "grown and they have their own families."
In the Season 6 trailer for Mama June: Road to Redemption, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird reveals that she wants custody of her younger sister Alana. Pumpkin tells June in the trailer, "You better be ready for a fight." But now, it seems like the family has started to work things out.
Pumpkin and Alana's 25-year-old sister, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, also lives with Pumpkin. June's other daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, isn't featured on reality TV very frequently anymore, but fans remember her from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. And according to June, the reality star maintains some semblance of contact with all of them.
Mama June has a new boyfriend in 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' Season 6.
Aside from a potential custody battle with Pumpkin, June is also ready to share a new side of herself in Season 6 of Mama June: Road to Redemption.
"You're going to see me finding myself and, you know, finding out who June Shannon is for the first time ever in her life," June told Distractify.
Getting to know this new version of June also includes meeting her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, who June said she met on TikTok. While she couldn't divulge too many details ahead of the season, the reality star did reveal that Justin is trying to "put the pieces" of who she is back together with her.
And when Season 6 premieres on May 13, 2022, fans will get to judge Mama June's new boyfriend for themselves.
Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.