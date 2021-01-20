'Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now' Follows Some of the Mini Beauty Queens

The kids who were once heavily into the pageant circuit have grown up a bit and, starting on Jan. 21, 2021, Discovery+ will air Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now to look back and reunite with some of the more notable young stars who once appeared on the show.

Whereas some participants like Alana Thompson and Eden Wood left the show for minor success with their own reality shows, there are plenty of famed Toddlers & Tiaras pageant kids who have essentially fallen off since the series.