"Mama June" Shannon Has Been Sober for More Than a Year Now

"Relapse is happening, it’s coming. We know that. Three weeks, three months, six months, it’s happening," Dr. Ish Major, the therapist working with June Shannon (aka Mama June) and her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, told The Sun in an interview last year.

The star of Mama June: Road to Redemption and her partner celebrated their six-month anniversary of being sober in early August of 2020. But worried fans want to know — how long are they going to last?