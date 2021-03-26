Here's The Deal With Mama June's Estrangement From Her Parents

There is no shortage of reality TV family drama to go around, especially not where Mama June Shannon is involved. While her daughter, Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, has been the star of the show since Toddlers & Tiaras, Mama June herself is back in the spotlight with a new reality television show Mama June: Road to Redemption.

This new series has left fans wondering about Mama June's parents, with whom she has had a tumultuous relationship.