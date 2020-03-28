Mama June Might End up Going to Jail — Here's the Latest Update

In the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, we learn that Alana (who's 14 years old now) is mad at her mother, who's always told her that she would never let a man come in between her and her kids. She and Pumpkin (who's 20 years old) are coping without being around their mom. Since her arrest, Mama June hasn't come back to Georgia, where Alana and Pumpkin live. In the newest episode, we learn that Pumpkin is doing her best as Alana's caregiver, and is even trying to enroll her in school (she's been homeschooled by Mama June due to bullying).