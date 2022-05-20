What Is Mama June's Net Worth? She Has Been on Reality TV for Years

What Is Mama June's Net Worth? She Has Been on Reality TV for YearsBy Chrissy Bobic
June "Mama June" Shannon has been a reality TV mainstay for almost 11 years and in that time, fans have seen her and her family go through a lot. Now, on Mama June: Road to Redemption, she's on a mission to right the wrongs in her life and get back on track with her addiction recovery. So, what is Mama June's net worth?
Because she has spent more than a decade on television, you have to assume that Mama June isn't exactly hurting for money. And even now, her show appears to be her main source of income. She also promotes products on social media, however, and she's active on TikTok, so Mama June is kind of everywhere.
The question is whether or not she's making any money besides what she earns from Mama June: Road to Redemption.
What is Mama June's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mama June's net worth is just $50,000. That likely comes as a shock to many, since she is on reality TV and she has amassed quite a fan following in the past decade.
It's also a surprise since Mama June: Road to Redemption focuses on Mama June's journey to overall mental and physical health, making her one of the show's main stars.
June "Mama June" Shannon
Reality TV Star
Net worth: $50,000
June "Mama June" Shannon began her reality TV career in a 2012 episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. Later that year, Mama June and her family were given their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. And although it ended in 2014, they now have a show on WeTV, Mama June: Road to Redemption.
Birth date: Aug. 10, 1979
Birth place: McIntyre, Ga.
Birth name: June Shannon
Children: Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Anna Cardwell, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon.
But in 2020, Mama June battled with substance abuse and she admitted to spending a considerable amount of money on drugs. It's possible that much of her net worth went toward her addiction with then-boyfriend, Geno Doak.
Now that she has been sober for more than two years, however, it's possible that Mama June's net worth will increase.
Mama June admitted to spending money on drugs on 'Mama June: Road to Redemption.'
In an Instagram Live in January 2022, Mama June admitted to spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in a few months on her drug addiction. She admitted to spending $250,000 "in four months" on trips to casinos and on her drug use.
In a recent interview with Distractify, however, Mama June said she was 29 months "clean and sober." And as long as she stays on a straight path, her reality TV career and personal life should continue to thrive.
Does Mama June have a job outside of reality TV?
Although Mama June doesn't have a full-time job outside of Mama June: Road to Redemption, she does make money from the show and from her Cameo account. She charges $90 for a personal video and a minimum of $500 for a video for your business.
Mama June also recently shared on Instagram that she has a new business and talent manager and she promised her followers new things in the works.
"We have so many new projects coming up! I can't wait! This is going to be so much fun!" June wrote in her Instagram post. "Stay tuned friends for this new chapter of my life! So many exciting things to come!"
