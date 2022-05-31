How Many Grandkids Does Mama June Have? A Look at the Growing Family

Mama June's next grandchild came shortly after when Anna gave birth to her second daughter, Kylee, in 2016. Just a year after that, Mama June's other daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon gave birth to her first child at just 17 years old, a baby girl named Ella Grace.

It took about four years for the family's next baby to come along, but in 2021 Lauryn gave birth to her second child, a son named Bentley Jameson.

But if you thought the (Grand)Mama June arc ended in 2021, you're mistaken...