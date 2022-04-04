Logo
Home > Realitytv
Josh Efird, Lauryn Shannon, Ella Efird, Bentley Efird
Source: Instagram

Mama June's Daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Is Expecting Twins!

By

Apr. 4 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

It appears as though Mama June's family is expanding yet again as her daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, has announced that she is about to be the mother of twins! The 22-year-old reality star and her husband, Joshua Efird, are about to become parents yet again and from all accounts, the family (and their legions of fans) are ecstatic about the news.

Article continues below advertisement

With that being said, what exactly is Pumpkin's due date? And what other information has she shared about her latest pregnancy? Keep reading for a complete breakdown.

Lauryn Shannon
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's due date?

Fans of Pumpkin, Mama June, and the entire Shannon family will be excited to learn that the star is expecting her twins fairly soon! Sources close to Pumpkin revealed the details of her latest pregnancy, including her due date, to TMZ. They shared that the reality star and social media personality's pregnancy is about six months along. She is expected to give birth sometime around June 18, 2022.

The news that Pumpkin is pregnant once again (and with twins, no less!) may come as a shock to many Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fans, as Lauryn gave birth to her son, Bentley Jameson Efird, just eight months ago.

Aside from Bentley, Pumpkin is also the mother of 4-year-old Ella Grace Efird, whom she also shares with Josh.

Article continues below advertisement

When Bentley was born under a year ago, Pumpkin shared a sweet snapshot of the infant alongside a caption detailing her delivery process.

"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird, weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces," she wrote at the time. Naturally, hundreds of fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Now that Pumpkin is pregnant once again, she isn't hiding her baby bump from fans at all. In recent posts on her Instagram, Pumpkin's protruding belly can be seen on full display as she promotes weight-loss supplements and shares images of her family and friends.

Congratulations to Pumpkin and Josh!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Could 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' Star Lauryn Shannon Be Pregnant With Her First Son?

Honey Boo Boo Has Been Living With Her Sister Since Mama June's Drug Arrest

Mama June Needs a Walker Due to Her Possibly Fatal Disease

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.