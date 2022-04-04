Mama June's Daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Is Expecting Twins!By Chris Barilla
Apr. 4 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
It appears as though Mama June's family is expanding yet again as her daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, has announced that she is about to be the mother of twins! The 22-year-old reality star and her husband, Joshua Efird, are about to become parents yet again and from all accounts, the family (and their legions of fans) are ecstatic about the news.
With that being said, what exactly is Pumpkin's due date? And what other information has she shared about her latest pregnancy? Keep reading for a complete breakdown.
What is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's due date?
Fans of Pumpkin, Mama June, and the entire Shannon family will be excited to learn that the star is expecting her twins fairly soon! Sources close to Pumpkin revealed the details of her latest pregnancy, including her due date, to TMZ. They shared that the reality star and social media personality's pregnancy is about six months along. She is expected to give birth sometime around June 18, 2022.
The news that Pumpkin is pregnant once again (and with twins, no less!) may come as a shock to many Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fans, as Lauryn gave birth to her son, Bentley Jameson Efird, just eight months ago.
Aside from Bentley, Pumpkin is also the mother of 4-year-old Ella Grace Efird, whom she also shares with Josh.
When Bentley was born under a year ago, Pumpkin shared a sweet snapshot of the infant alongside a caption detailing her delivery process.
"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut. Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird, weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces," she wrote at the time. Naturally, hundreds of fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.
Now that Pumpkin is pregnant once again, she isn't hiding her baby bump from fans at all. In recent posts on her Instagram, Pumpkin's protruding belly can be seen on full display as she promotes weight-loss supplements and shares images of her family and friends.
Congratulations to Pumpkin and Josh!