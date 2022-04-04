Mama June's Daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, Is Expecting Twins!

The news that Pumpkin is pregnant once again (and with twins, no less!) may come as a shock to many Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fans, as Lauryn gave birth to her son, Bentley Jameson Efird, just eight months ago.

Aside from Bentley, Pumpkin is also the mother of 4-year-old Ella Grace Efird, whom she also shares with Josh.