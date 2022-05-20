Catch Up on 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' to Keep Up with Honey Boo Boo's Family Drama

Catch Up on 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' to Keep Up with Honey Boo Boo's Family DramaBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 20 2022, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Viewers originally met June "Mama June" Shannon and her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, on Toddlers & Tiaras. Fans got to know the rest of the family on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now, most of the same family is still on TV with Mama June: Road to Redemption. But those who aren't super familiar with the WeTV series may be wondering how to watch it.
Mama June and her family once called TLC their home. In fact, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo lasted four seasons across two years on the network. Not long after the show was canceled, they were given another shot at reality TV on WeTV's Mama June: From Not to Hot, which detailed Mama June's health journey and weight loss surgery.
Mama June: Road to Redemption is about Mama June's new journey of sobriety and repairing her relationship with her daughters.
How can you watch 'Mama June: Road to Redemption'?
When Mama June and her family were on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo on TLC, it was a little easier to download the TLC streaming app at that time and watch old episodes. For Mama June: Road to Redemption on WeTV, it's a little different. You can watch some past episodes on the WeTV website, but there are other platforms where you can pay to stream or even buy full episodes from the current and previous seasons.
You can buy episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption on Prime Video for $2.99 each. Or, you can buy entire seasons at a time, including the current one. As new episodes premiere on WeTV, they are available to stream on Prime Video.
And if you have a subscription to the AMC-owned streaming platform, ALLBLK, you can stream new episodes there on Tuesdays following the show's Friday premiere each week. You can also occasionally catch reruns of older episodes live on WeTV.
How many episodes is Season 6 of 'Mama June: Road to Redemption'?
Season 6, which is also referred to as Season 5 Part 2, is 10 episodes. It takes place where Season 5 (or Season 5 Part 1) left off, with Mama June trying to move on from now ex-boyfriend, Geno Doaks. Mama June dealt with substance abuse and losing contact with her daughters in Season 5. Now, she wants to pick up the pieces.
According to a press release, Season 6 of Mama June: Road to Redemption focuses on Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and her efforts to "break the cycle of her mother by rising to become the matriarch of the family."
It also shows how Pumpkin's younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, is adjusting to life in high school while also juggling time with her family and new boyfriend. And of course we have Mama June working on repairing relationships with her kids.
Watch Mama June: Road to Redemption on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on WeTV.