Catch Up on 'Mama June: Road to Redemption' to Keep Up with Honey Boo Boo's Family Drama

Mama June and her family once called TLC their home. In fact, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo lasted four seasons across two years on the network. Not long after the show was canceled, they were given another shot at reality TV on WeTV's Mama June: From Not to Hot, which detailed Mama June's health journey and weight loss surgery.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is about Mama June's new journey of sobriety and repairing her relationship with her daughters.