Home > Television > Reality TV > Mama June Source: TikTok/@jessicashannon Who Is Jessica Shannon Dating? What We Know About the Reality Star's Girlfriend Here's what we know about who Jessica Shannon is dating, and what the couple is up to. Plus, what is Jessica's relationship with Mama June? By Melissa Willets May 12 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

It's been a minute since we've seen Jessica Shannon on television. Mama June's daughter, who is now 26, is still active on social media however, and has opened up about her love life.

Article continues below advertisement

So who is Jessica Shannon dating? Here's what we know about the couple, including what their commitment level to one another is, and if they see a life together in the future.

Jessica Shannon is dating a single mom.

Jessica has been dating single mom Shyann McCant since at least August of 2022. They have a six-year age difference, with Shyann being 20 years old. While the status of their relationship may have been kept under wraps at first, the couple documented their kiss on New Year's 2023, and in February of 2023, Shyann posted a slideshow of images of the two women together to her TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just in case y'all forgot, she's mine," Shyann, who is the mom of a little girl, captioned the post. Jessica commented on the share, "And will be forever, boo." Shyann soon shared another reel of photos of the couple, captioning this post, "If you see me bragging about my girl, just let me. I went through hell to find her!"

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Jessica has also shared posts about Shyann on her TikTok. Most of the time, the couple is doing everyday things like trying new snacks, getting their eyelashes done, and trying out new filters, like the aging filter. Both TikTok accounts feature photos and videos with Shyann's daughter — and the three seem to be a happy family.

Article continues below advertisement

Mama June has spoken previously about being bisexual.

Mama June is married to Justin Stroud. She previously spoke out about being bisexual, joking, "I played in the minors but never went pro." Meanwhile, June's other daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, also said in 2015, "I'm attracted to females, and I’m attracted to males. You cannot hide who you truly are." Today, Lauryn is married to Josh Efird.

So, will wedding bells also be in the future for Jessica and Shyann? Judging from their comments on social media, we wouldn't be surprised! In fact, Shyann is even in Jessica's profile photo on Instagram. But fans may not see too much of the couple on TV.

Article continues below advertisement

'Mama June: Family Crisis' sees the family matriarch at odds with her daughters.

Premiering on May 5, 2023, Mama June: Family Crisis finds the family not on the best of terms, as the title of the reality show suggests. In fact, Jessica and Lauryn suspect that their mom may be doing drugs.

However, as the reality star told Distracity in an exclusive interview in May, "The one thing that gets me so frustrated the most is people keep thinking that I'm out doing the same bulls--t that I've been doing. People come so many times and say, 'Oh, well, she's still using.' No baby girl, no baby boy. I'm not."