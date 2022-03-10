Hormones, Anxiety, and Shame Are Coming to Netflix in 'Human Resources'

In addition to the returning characters, we’ll also meet plenty of new creatures and characters. A new creature, Simon Sex, will be played by Jemaine Clement, and Aidy Bryant will join the cast as Emmy the Lovebug. We’ll also meet Petra the Ambition Gremlin (Rosie Perez) and Keith From Grief (Henry Winkler), as well as Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens (Helen Mirren), Addiction Angel Dante (Hugh Jackman), and Asha the Shame Wizard (Lupita Nyong’o).

The cast is stacked, so we’re eager for March 18 when Human Resources comes out.