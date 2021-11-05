You'll Never Guess Who Voices Missy's Hate Worm on 'Big Mouth'

There’s a thin line between love and hate, and this is especially true for the characters of Big Mouth in Season 5. Added to the long list of quirky characters on the animated series are new imaginary friends who even further complicate the side effects of puberty.

When we last saw Nick, he was head over heels for Jessi. Season 5 promos tease that he’s been bitten by a Lovebug with a devious alter ego — and he isn’t the only one. Jessi’s Lovebug, Sonya, appears as she grows increasingly infatuated with Ali — making Missy a third wheel.

Missy’s jealousy materializes in the form of a Hate Worm (which is actually just a Lovebug with an attitude) named Rochelle. But who voices the Hate Worms in Season 5 of Big Mouth?