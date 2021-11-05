The Lovebug Is the Newest Kooky Creature Featured in 'Big Mouth'

Nick’s lovebug plays a major role in Season 5 of Big Mouth . When Nick ( Nick Kroll ) realizes he has feelings for his best friend Jessi (Jessi Klein), the lovebug encourages him to follow his heart and make a move. But Jessi rejects him, bringing on the embarrassment all of us are all too familiar with. So Walter transforms from lovebug to hate worm.

This takes Nick down a dark path, and his behavior hints at the early days of a future incel. Like Season 4, Nick takes a turn towards being the antagonist, but this time, it’s not just jealousy that leads him there, but the pain of young love and rejection.

Brandon Kyle Goodman is the human behind the worm. They were actually a writer on Season 4 of Big Mouth, so taking the next step into an acting role was a major step forward for them.

In an interview with Sharp Magazine, they spoke about writing the show. “In the comedy and in the drama, there’s always honesty, there’s always authenticity,” they said, which is what allows them to make such “outrageous jokes.”