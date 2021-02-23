Actress Keke Palmer Is Reportedly off the Dating Market After Showing PDA

Actress Keke Palmer Is Reportedly off the Dating Market After Showing PDABy Devan McGuinness
Feb. 23 2021, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
There are a lot of very talented people in this world and if we were to just focus on the celebrities, it's hard to stand out among the best of those. For Keke Palmer, she's a rare star who stands out with more than one talent. She's never afraid to speak her mind, and is known to be raw and real on social media.
However, there is one topic that the star likes to stay quiet about: her love life. And while fans have been waiting to get the deets on her main squeeze, it looks like we are all getting a few steps closer to learning all about him. After all, Keke was spotted showing PDA with her rumored boyfriend. So, who is the lucky guy?
Who is Keke Palmer's rumored main squeeze?
If you make it a point to keep up with Keke, then you know that she is not one to have loose lips — especially when it comes to her dating life. Sure, she's drop dead gorgeous and probably has tons of suitors, but she prefers to keep things on the low. And since some celebrity relationships can end as quickly as they start, we can understand her stance.
However, that doesn't mean that she doesn't have a special guy in her life. Per Page Six, the star has been spotted out with a super-cute guy. And to make things even juicier, the two were engaging in some PDA.
The site reports that Keke was getting touchy-feely on a coffee run with Dutch musician Styn from the music group Mae Seven on Feb. 21, 2021. "While sitting outside Blue Bottle, Keke was photographed getting extra-close to her guy by putting her leg up on the Mae Seven musician’s lap," the site shares. "The duo were also snapped holding hands upon leaving the shop."
And it looks like Keke and Styn may be the real deal. In December 2020, Keke said that she was seeing someone. “Yes, you know I have some love in my life, you know there’s some love there," she tells Page Six.
“You know, it’s not a love life if I share with you because it’s public,” she continued. “So at the end of the day, just know your girl Kekes is not lonely — ever!”
And since Keke has been spotted all over Styn's Instagram page, there's no reason not to think that these two are not serving up #couplesgoals on the low.
Keke may be keeping her relationship under wraps since rumors about her personal life have run rampant in the past.
For the most part, Keke Palmer boyfriend news has mostly just been rumors as she's not really been too open about publicly talking about her relationships. She was rumored to have dated rapper YG back in 2014 and she spoke about a breakup — reportedly her breakup with YG — in a 2016 video on YouTube called, "Keke's Journal Part 1: Adulting & Heartbreak." It's rumored that the breakup occurred due to YG's infidelity.
She was also rumored to be with her Brotherly Love co-star Quincy Brown, and Ty Dolla $ign was another she was lightly connected to. But of course, she remained tight-lipped about the real status of their relationship.
Not to mention, it doesn't help that she is always being linked to celebs after saying that she prefers to keep her dating life outside of the entertainment world.
“I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating, she tells Harper's Bazaar. " Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.”
You most likely won't see Keke posting about Styn in the near future.
While it seems that Keke is definitely booed-up, we shouldn't count on her posting any pictures of her and Styn anytime soon. Not only does she like to keep her relationships private, she would rather not come off as cheesy to her fans.
“I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” she tells the magazine. “Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends.”
She continued, “I do have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post on there, ’cause I do post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?"
Most recently, Keke was linked to Elvin Jackson, who does not appear to be in the industry himself, which lines up with her philosophy. The two started dating in 2018, though they reportedly broke up in 2019.
Aside from Keke's past dating rumors, it looks like the star is very happy with Styn. And while we can bet that the most we'll see are little snapshots here and there of the couple, we probably won't get the inside scoop of their love story.