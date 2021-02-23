Actress Keke Palmer Is Reportedly off the Dating Market After Showing PDA

There are a lot of very talented people in this world and if we were to just focus on the celebrities, it's hard to stand out among the best of those. For Keke Palmer , she's a rare star who stands out with more than one talent. She's never afraid to speak her mind, and is known to be raw and real on social media.

However, there is one topic that the star likes to stay quiet about: her love life. And while fans have been waiting to get the deets on her main squeeze, it looks like we are all getting a few steps closer to learning all about him. After all, Keke was spotted showing PDA with her rumored boyfriend. So, who is the lucky guy?

Who is Keke Palmer's rumored main squeeze?

If you make it a point to keep up with Keke, then you know that she is not one to have loose lips — especially when it comes to her dating life. Sure, she's drop dead gorgeous and probably has tons of suitors, but she prefers to keep things on the low. And since some celebrity relationships can end as quickly as they start, we can understand her stance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

However, that doesn't mean that she doesn't have a special guy in her life. Per Page Six, the star has been spotted out with a super-cute guy. And to make things even juicier, the two were engaging in some PDA.

Article continues below advertisement

The site reports that Keke was getting touchy-feely on a coffee run with Dutch musician Styn from the music group Mae Seven on Feb. 21, 2021. "While sitting outside Blue Bottle, Keke was photographed getting extra-close to her guy by putting her leg up on the Mae Seven musician’s lap," the site shares. "The duo were also snapped holding hands upon leaving the shop."

Article continues below advertisement

And it looks like Keke and Styn may be the real deal. In December 2020, Keke said that she was seeing someone. “Yes, you know I have some love in my life, you know there’s some love there," she tells Page Six. “You know, it’s not a love life if I share with you because it’s public,” she continued. “So at the end of the day, just know your girl Kekes is not lonely — ever!”

And since Keke has been spotted all over Styn's Instagram page, there's no reason not to think that these two are not serving up #couplesgoals on the low.