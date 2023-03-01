Let’s Meet Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson and His Family!

We know we say this about a lot of people, but Keke Palmer is our best friend. Like, OK, no she's not actually our best friend because we don't know her. But like, she is our ride or die if you know what we mean. She's always there to make us laugh and give it to us straight. But more importantly, we grew up with her.

And now watching her become a mom is leaving us just so proud and a bit teary-eyed. That's right! On Feb. 25, 2023, Leodis Andrellton Jackson was born to Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. While we know a lot about Keke, we don't know that much about Darius. Let's get to know the new father, and his parents while we're at it!

Let's meet Darius Jackson and his family!

Source: Instagram Darius and his brother, Sarunas Jackson.

Darius Jackson was born to Romel Jackson, originally from Philadelphia, and Yhinyer Hubbard Jackson, originally from Panama. According to Sportslulu, he was born in Inland Empire, Calif., sometime in 1994, making him 29 years old. You may recognize Darius's brother, Sarunas Jackson, as he is an actor and has starred in Insecure, Made for Love, and Good Trouble.

Darius is an athlete and fitness instructor. He can also be seen on KeyTV's Sportsfan, a scripted series, co-created by Keke and Darius. "Co-creating and writing Sportsfan was a truly exciting experience for me. Pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling by filming the entire series on a smartphone allowed for a level of creativity and innovation that I believe sets the series apart...” Keke said in a statement. “My co-creator Darius and I pulled from our real-life situations, whether it be Lila planning a baby shower in the middle of football season or CJ dealing with different family dynamics – to make a series that felt relevant, familiar, and honestly fun for the KeyTV viewers!"

Darius and Keke began dating in 2021 after meeting during a party at Diddy's house.

(Yes, that Diddy). They must have gotten pretty serious quickly because mere months later, Darius took to Instagram celebrate Keke's birthday. In a now-deleted post, Darius wrote, "Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. You’ve been a blessing from above, and I thank you for showing me a lot of feelings I didn’t know I had in me and also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to...I'm glad [we've] been able to help each other throughout our lowest of times and show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got. Enjoy your day, make the most of it, and happy birthday. I love you."

Keke went on to announce her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live a year later, in December 2022. Darius and Keke's son, Leo — short for Leodis Andrellton Jackson — was born in late February 2023.