Keke Palmer’s Siblings and Parents Are Her Biggest Supporters

Before Keke’s career blew up, the Palmers came from humble beginnings in Chicago. But, that didn’t stop Sharon from seeing her daughter’s potential at nine years old. In a March 2021 interview on the Today show, the momager said she and her family packed up their minivan and moved to California for Keke. While the move was a significant change for the family, Sharon knew the sacrifice would pay off after a pivotal audition for The Lion King.