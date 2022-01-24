Welp, the Jonas Brothers Are All Dads Now and We Feel Very Old

Welp, the Jonas Brothers Are All Dads Now and We Feel Very OldBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 24 2022, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
Does anyone else feel extremely old knowing that all three Jonas Brothers are now fathers? The brothers we grew up crushing on are not only all happily married, but they are also parents. Parents in charge of tiny adorable children and babies.
As we speak, Kevin could literally be teaching his daughters how to ride a bike. Joe could be changing a diaper. Nick could be rocking his newborn back and forth in his arms while singing sweet lullabies.
Honestly, it feels like it was just yesterday that the trio was discussing their purity rings. I’m going to cry. The Jonas Brothers are all grown up.
As I'm sure you already know, Nick was the last Jo Bro to reach dad status; he and wife Priyanka Chopra revealed that they had welcomed a child via surrogate in January 2022. Now that all Jo Bros have earned the title of father, shall we do a headcount of all of their children?
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas have two daughters.
The eldest Jo Bro Kevin and his wife Danielle have two daughters: Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. Their oldest Alena was born on Feb. 2, 2014, and youngest Valentina was born on Oct. 27, 2016.
Kevin and Danielle met in 2007 while both of their families were on vacation in the Bahamas. They allegedly crossed paths when they both went to use a payphone at the same time. It was only a matter of time before they learned that they both grew up in New Jersey not too far away from each other. Kevin and Danielle got married in 2009.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have one daughter.
In July 2020, Joe and wife Sophie welcomed their first child, daughter Willa. They kept their pregnancy private for the most part, although the DNCE member and Game of Thrones actress did eventually release a few photos of Sophie's bump following Willa's birth. However, they have yet to share any public photos of her.
Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 (after Joe slid into Sophie's DMs). They tied the knot in 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also have one daughter.
If you thought Joe and Sophie did a good job at keeping their pregnancy on the down-low, Nick and Priyanka one-upped them. On Jan. 21, 2022, The Voice judge and the Quantico star announced they welcomed a baby girl via surrogate on Instagram. People later confirmed that their daughter arrived on Jan. 15. 2022.
Leading up to this surprise birth, rumors were swirling that Nick and Priyanka's marriage might be in trouble. Not only that, but during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which was released in Nov. 2021, Priyanka threw us off when she teased that she and Nick "were expecting." However, she saved their privacy, revealing that she and Nick were only expecting "to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow." Well played.
Nick and Priyanka started dating in 2017 and got married the following year.
Well, there you have it. Those are all the current children (or should I say daughters?) of the Jonas Brothers. Could there be more on the way? Of course! As we've learned, the Jo Bros are ace at keeping secrets.