Goodbye, Summer! Check Out 7 Back-to-School Movies for Kids and Teens

With summer officially winding down, kids are gearing up to go back to school . So, get ready to stock up on pencils, flashcards, binders, folders, and books, because class is about to be back in session.

It's the most wonderful time of year — well, mostly for parents.

Though summer vacation may be over, your kids don't have to feel sad or nervous about heading into another school year. Instead, you can get them excited about seeing their friends, having new teachers, and learning new subjects with some feel-good movies. In honor of back to school, Distractify has rounded up a list of top movies for kids and teens to watch ahead of their new school year. Check it out below!

7 Back-to-School Movies for Kids and Teens

1. School of Rock Out-of-work guitar enthusiast Dewey Finn (played by Jack Black) poses as a substitute teacher at an elite private school where he teaches the class how to embrace their inner rock star. The class then participates in a local Battle of the Bands competition. With great one-liners from Jack Black and a ton of rock 'n' roll, 2003's School of Rock is a great film to watch with your kids.

2. Freaky Friday (2003 remake) Let's face it: Being a teenager can be difficult, especially if your parents don't understand just how hard life can be. But, adolescents forget that parents were kids too once upon a time ... The 2003 remake film Freaky Friday follows a mother and daughter duo who are at odds with each other wake up and find out that they've switched bodies. There are tons of lessons in this film as well as some great comedic moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Warner Bros.

3. Harry Potter franchise Let your kids experience the magic of Harry Potter. Based on the popular book series by J.K. Rowling, the films follow a young wizard named Harry Potter as he heads to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where he and his friends, Ron and Hermione, learn about magic and how to defeat Harry's archenemy, Lord Voldemort.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Akeelah and the Bee In this inspirational story of an 11-year-old girl named Akeelah who hopes to one day become the National Spelling Bee champion, the titular character faces many challenges. But with the help of a teacher and her community, Akeelah works hard to make her dreams come true in this 2006 film.

Source: Universal Pictures

Article continues below advertisement

5. The Breakfast Club What happens when you put adolescents together from different cliques in one room for Saturday detention? You come to the realization that many teens face similar issues and feelings as their peers. This 1885 John Hughes classic is a must-watch for teens heading back to school. The film touches on issues of bullying, conformity, feeling as if you don't fit in, and more.

6. Mean Girls Though "fetch" will never be a word, the 2004 comedy follows former home-schooled teen Cady Heron who finds out what it means to be a teenage girl. Filled with hilarious moments and an iconic dance performance to the tune of "Jingle Bell Rock," Mean Girls also touches on the deeper themes of finding yourself and non-conformity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney