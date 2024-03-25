Home > News > Human Interest Two Homes Associated With Hip-Hop Mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs Were Raided by FBI Agents A March 2024 raid on two houses belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs is another bullet point in an already fraught résumé. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 7:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Controversy, missteps, legal issues, and one anger management class all make up the complicated life of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. His ever-growing list of lawsuits dates as far back as 1991 when he "co-promoted a celebrity basketball game and concert at City College of New York where nine people died and 29 people were injured," per Rolling Stone. An overcrowded venue coupled with inadequate security were to blame for an incident that officials said could have been avoided if Combs was more responsible.

Combs could have had the kind of career that consisted mostly of success and firsts such as the rapper's Sean John clothing line, which dropped well before a hint of Yeezy was blowing in the wind. His business-focused brain birthed Bad Boy Records, which allowed for incredible partnerships throughout his life. However, the skeletons in his closet kept trying to push their way out. In March 2024, two homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the FBI. Arrests were made. Is Diddy going to jail?

Is Diddy going to jail?

As of the time of this writing, Combs is not going to jail, but according to ABC 7 News, "agents were seen detaining two men who were later identified as Diddy's sons." They were being held outside of Combs's Los Angeles home while agents searched the property. This occurred at the rapper's Holmby Hills mansion, which is in the same neighborhood as another controversial house: the Playboy Mansion.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement to the media explaining that on March 25, 2024, "Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department aided the Los Angeles aide while federal agents assisted the raid in Miami.

In November 2023, singer Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs alleging that he had sexually abused her for years. A mere 24 hours after filing, Combs settled. Ventura, and another woman who is choosing to remain anonymous, released a statement after the raids. "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," they said through their lawyer Douglas Wigdor. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

Combs was sued for sexual abuse in February 2024.

Including Ventura, four women have come forward alleging sexual abuse from Combs. In February 2024, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones sued Combs for $30 million for sexual assault, per Rolling Stone. In a graphic 70-page lawsuit, Jones said the incidents happened when he was working on The Love Album with Combs.