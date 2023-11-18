Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity

Cassie and Diddy Settle Abuse Lawsuit Just One Day After the Singer Filed — What Happened?

Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of rape and abuse during their relationship that lasted from 2007-2018, only to settle the next day.

Emma Saletta - Author
By

Nov. 18 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Source: Getty Images

The Gist:

  • Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, of rape and abuse. Then, they settled within 24 hours.
  • The entertainers had an on-and-off relationship from 2007-2018.
  • Cassie was signed to Diddy's record label Bad Boy Records from 2006-2021.
Article continues below advertisement

The alleged true nature of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's relationship came to light after the "Me & U" singer filed a lawsuit on November 16, 2023 accusing the rapper and Bad Boy Records founder of rape and abuse. However, Cassie and the rapper settled the suit only 24 hours after the filing, in what may be one of the fastest-to-resolve public abuse settlements in recent years.

The pair, who began dating in 2007, did not make their relationship official until 2012. They were spotted together at events on several occasions, and Cassie even took photographs with Diddy's children Justin Dior Combs and Christian Combs at a Pre-Grammy Gala in 2018. So, how did the pair go from this — to a rape and abuse lawsuit?

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Cassie and Diddy settle so quickly?

Cassie and Diddy at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America in 2017
Source: Getty Images

“I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so,” said Douglas Wigdor, Cassie's attorney.

Cassie's disturbing allegations include rape and domestic abuse. She also claimed that her famous ex used his powerful network to keep her trapped in the relationship.

Her lawyer told The New York Times before the settlement was reached that she was offered “eight figures" to silence the accusations, and not file the suit. She rejected the offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, the two celebrities conferenced with their lawyers on November 17 and reached a deal that sources told news outlets met Cassie and Diddy's "mutual satisfaction.”

Cassie decided to settle her lawsuit with Diddy for control.

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine kissing.
Source: Getty Images

Cassie gave a statement to NBC News about why she settled so quickly: to maintain power.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

One of her supporters was Alex Fine, her husband who already had unsettled beef with Diddy even before Cassie filed the lawsuit. Their feud began after Diddy released “Gotta Move On” in 2022, which is about a woman starting a new relationship with a man she barely knows.

Cassie, Diddy, Christian Combs, and Justin Dior Comb at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY in 2018
Source: Getty Images

Cassie, Diddy, Christian Combs, and Justin Dior Comb at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY in 2018

Meanwhile, Diddy has maintained his innocence of the charges Cassie filed against him. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman told news outlets that Diddy “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” and that the lawsuit was, “riddled with baseless and outrageous lies” after a failed attempt to blackmail Combs into paying her $30 million.

Following the settlement, Diddy's statement said in part that he wishes Cassie and her family, "all the best."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Diddy's Relationship History Through the Years: A Timeline

Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline — From Meeting to Marriage

Latest Celebrity News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.