The Tragic Truth About Diddy and Kim Porter's Love Story

On June 26, BET Networks honored one of the hardest-working men in showbiz at the 2022 BET Awards. Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name more times than we can count, but his hits have been consistent.

Over the years, he’s accumulated a long list of song credits. From Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, Diddy helped catapult many of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest stars into the spotlight. But Diddy’s decades-long winning streak didn’t come without loss.