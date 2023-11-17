Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Cassie Ventura's Husband Is Supporting Her Allegations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs Model Cassie Ventura is accusing Sean Combs of abusing her during their relationship, and many want to know who her current husband is. By Joseph Allen Nov. 17 2023, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Nov. 16, 2023, model Cassie Ventura filed an explosive lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that he physically abused and raped her during their relationship. Following that bombshell lawsuit, many wanted to learn more about who Cassie is, and who she's with in the aftermath of her relationship with Diddy.

Cassie has been married since 2019, and her current husband seems to be in full support of her lawsuit and the allegations in it. Let's get to know Alex Fine.

Who is Cassie Ventura's husband?

Cassie and Alex first debuted their relationship in 2018, just a few months after she ended her relationship with Diddy, whom she had been dating off and on for more than a decade. Alex works as a personal trainer, but is likely best known for her relationship with Cassie. In 2019, the two announced that they were expecting their first child together, and just a few months later, Alex, who is also a professional bull rider, proposed to Cassie in a full cowboy ensemble.

The two were married in a backyard ceremony in Malibu just two months after their engagement. "We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic,” Cassie told Vogue of the big day. “We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other.” Cassie and Alex now have two children together. Frankie, who was born in 2019, and Sunny, who was born in 2021.

Alex weighed in to support his wife's lawsuit.

In a subtle nod of support for his wife, Alex posted a picture from the couple's wedding day to his Instagram Story accompanied by a red heart. The post doesn't make any explicit mention of Cassie's lawsuit, but it's clearly a show of support for his wife on a day when she chose to go public with very serious allegations against her previous longtime romantic partner.

Cassie's lawsuit alleges that Diddy was abusive for the entirety of their relationship, which lasted from 2005 to 2018. “After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said in a statement via her lawyers.