From IG Official to “I Do”: Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver’s Full Relationship Timeline

By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 16 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Actor and Laguna Beach alum Stephen Coletti is still considered a heartthrob to the girlies who pined for him in the early aughts. In November 2023, the former MTV star announced that, while he may always be some LB fans’ object of affection, he is officially off the market. And no, the lucky girl isn’t Kristin Cavallari or Lauren Conrad.

Ste-phen’s fiancee, Alex Weaver, is a NASCAR reporter who, unlike her future hubby, has never had to discuss a love triangle on camera. Let’s dive into Stephen and Alex’s relationship timeline to see their journey to wedding planning!

Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver began dating sometime in 2022.

In 2022, Stephen and his ex and Laguna Beach co-star, Kristin Cavallari, enticed their fandom when they announced they were co-hosting a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast. The podcast, titled Back to the Beach, included Stephen and Kristin dissecting Seasons 1 and 2 of the series and commentary about how it affected their two-year relationship.

Unsurprisingly, those who tuned into Back to the Beach hoped Stephen and Kristin’s reunion meant they were also possibly reigniting their high school romance, especially since Kristin had finalized her divorce from her husband of nine years, Jay Cutler. Unfortunately for shippers of the former pair, Kristin and Stephen confirmed on the podcast that, despite them “making out” in 2020, they were just friends. Stephen also shared that at the time, he was dating someone, Alex.

“No, I mean, you know, there’s nothing romantic happening with us,” Stephen told Page Six of his relationship with Kristin.

Stephen and Alex confirmed their romance on Instagram in August 2022.

As Stephen and Alex’s relationship continued, they kept their relationship off of social media until August 2022. On Aug. 17, the pair went Instagram official after Stephen posted a photo from their date night. Alex took an “ussie” in the snap while her arm wrapped around Stephen’s. Stephen shared his happiness with his fans by writing, “Magic hours are a bit more magical this year,” in the caption, tagging Alex. Alex felt just as magical with her man. She wrote “Luckiest Girl” underneath the photo and added several white hearts.

Stephen proposed to Alex in Italy in November 2023.

On Nov. 15, 2023, a little over a year after going public with their romance, Stephen and Alex announced they were ready for the next phase of their relationship. Stephen proposed to Alex on a ledge overlooking the Italian capital during their trip to Rome, Italy.

In the first photo of their joint Instagram slideshow, the journalist kissed the One Tree Hill alum and put her hand on his face to show off her dazzling pear-shaped engagement ring. Then, Alex provided viewers with an up-close look at the ring as Stephen beamed as he looked at his future bride. “Yes! Forever,” the couple’s joint post read.