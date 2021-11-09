Nick Kroll's Vocal Range for 'Big Mouth' Characters Is Impressive

Nick voices one of Big Mouth's main protagonists, Nick Birch, who is based off his own coming-of-age experiences. However, that's not the only voice Nick does for the show.

Nick Kroll voices a wide variety of 'Big Mouth' characters. Is he the man behind Maury?

What's funny and downright impressive about Nick's vocal range is the fact that he can transition from voicing the awkward Nick Birch to Nick's perpetually horny hormone monster, Maury. The difference in the two voices is like night and day. In addition to voicing Maury and Nick Birch, Nick also voices Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy, Coach Steve Steve, and Rick, the old hormone monster who coined the Big Mouth catchphrase, "What are you gonna do?"

And those are just the main recurring characters that Nick lends his voice to. He also has voiced multiple minor roles on Big Mouth, including the Statue of Liberty, a ladybug with a dirty mouth, Joe Walsh, the ghosts of Richard Burton and Picasso, a webcam girl, Sylvester Stallone, Rabbi Poblart, and Gina's abuela. Check out a clip below of Nick voicing Maury the hormone monster. (Please note: This show is not appropriate for kids.)

Article continues below advertisement

Nick also voices Future Nick. Future Nick works as a game show host and goes by the moniker Nick Starr. Nick Starr is essentially the grown-up (yet incredibly obnoxious) version of Nick Birch. Once again, Nick Kroll demonstrates great vocal range with Nick Starr, adding a layer of loneliness to Nick Staar's voice that's absent in Nick Birch's adolescent voice.