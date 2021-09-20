Here's Where You Can Watch 'Family Guy' Amid Rumors It's Been Canceled

Here's Where You Can Watch 'Family Guy' Amid Rumors It's Been CanceledBy Kori Williams
Sep. 20 2021, Published 11:48 a.m. ET
Does it feel like every single one of us grew up watching Family Guy, or did the show grow up alongside us? Having been on the air since 1999, it struggled at first to find an audience. But luckily, it found a loyal fanbase to keep it afloat. What may have only been three seasons has become a show that's older than some Gen Z kids.
Unfortunately, rumors that the show is being canceled haven't gone away, but it might have a new home on a streaming platform. Will Family Guy be on Disney Plus? Here's what we know and what all of this means for the future of this beloved cartoon.
Will 'Family Guy' be on Disney Plus?
According to Deadline, Family Guy will not be available on Disney Plus but will air on networks owned by Disney. Beginning on Sept. 20, 2021, you can only watch the show on Fox, FXX, and Freeform if you have cable. For now, Hulu is the only streaming platform that hosts it. No matter how you choose to watch it, you have access to all 19 seasons.
Per Deadline, this is part of an effort to have Disney-produced content on platforms it owns. FXX and Freeform are owned by the Walt Disney Company and it bought Hulu back in 2019. It may not seem as if Disney would be the kind of company to concern itself with a show like Family Guy, but it does own Fox which produces the cartoon.
However, none of this means that the show won't end up on Disney Plus in the future.
Was 'Family Guy' canceled in 2021?
No, it's not canceled. In fact, Family Guy is coming back with a new season. The 20th season of the show will be available on Hulu, Fox, and its streaming platform Fox Now. As of now, it's not clear if it will also premiere on FXX and Freeform. The show's Instagram has been hyping up the premiere for a while now and fans are definitely excited for it. So many of the comments say they're looking forward to watching it.
On Twitter, Family Guy fans are giving that same energy. In replies to the new season's announcement, fans are sharing GIFs of Peter in a thong and someone even asked about an NFT coming out. This definitely could be a joke but we wouldn't be surprised if it actually happened.
But Family Guy has been canceled before. The show originally aired on Fox, and according to the cartoon's Fandom, there were rumors about it being canceled from as early as the second season. It managed to stay on the network for three seasons and was canceled in 2002.
Then, the following year, Family Guy gained new fans when it started to air often on Canada's Teletoon network. Soon after, the reruns were picked up by Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and gained massive popularity. This, along with strong DVD sales, led Fox to revive the show for a fourth season.
The show was able to release 20 seasons of content and fans are already looking forward to the 21st.