Here's Where You Can Watch 'Family Guy' Amid Rumors It's Been Canceled

According to Deadline , Family Guy will not be available on Disney Plus but will air on networks owned by Disney. Beginning on Sept. 20, 2021, you can only watch the show on Fox, FXX, and Freeform if you have cable. For now, Hulu is the only streaming platform that hosts it. No matter how you choose to watch it, you have access to all 19 seasons.

Per Deadline, this is part of an effort to have Disney-produced content on platforms it owns. FXX and Freeform are owned by the Walt Disney Company and it bought Hulu back in 2019. It may not seem as if Disney would be the kind of company to concern itself with a show like Family Guy, but it does own Fox which produces the cartoon.

However, none of this means that the show won't end up on Disney Plus in the future.