Ali Wong Tied the Knot With Her Husband, Justin Hakuta, in 2014 — Are They Still Together?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 18 2022, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Revisiting the main themes of her 2016 special Baby Cobra and 2018's Hard Knock Wife, Don Wong features plenty of riffs on sex, relationships, and the unexpected impacts of obtaining money and power. In Don Wong, Ali also shares details about her cheating fantasies, which feature Michael B. Jordan. Is Ali Wong still married?
Is Ali Wong still married to Justin Hakuta?
Beloved for her straight-shooter approach and unmatched ability to nail down truths about her life and experiences, Ali has long peppered her Netflix comedy specials with jokes about where things stand between her and Justin. As Ali confirms at the end of Don Wong, she and her husband are still very much together. So, what made viewers think otherwise?
In Don Wong, Ali alludes to the evolution of her marriage, contrasting the experiences of single people with those of busy moms with work lives, husbands, and important business matters to handle. She also talks about her cheating fantasies — which might have made some viewers wonder about how she and Justin are getting along.
At one point in Don Wong, Ali makes light of the differences between being married and being in a relationship. "You, single people, if you are romantically involved with somebody, and then all of a sudden, that somebody reveals a personality trait that you don't like — you could just leave."
At another point, Ali confesses her envy for single people, describing how much she would enjoy the kind of freedom they seem to have. "You can eat an edible at 2 p.m., go to the aquarium, and watch the jellyfish go back and forth."
Elsewhere, Ali slams monogamy, saying it "made sense until we were 40 years old."
Ali also shares observations about recruiting a "side-piece," which, as she points out, is a barely-existing pursuit for straight women. "I want to have a family, a career, and a side piece," she confesses, arguing that the topic is still frowned upon.
Some fans rushed to Twitter to follow up on the joke. "I want to be Ali Wong's sidepiece. I know all the good food spots," tweeted @cuethecritic.
Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta married on Nov. 27, 2014.
As Ali revealed in Baby Cobra, she and Justin first met at a wedding reception in 2010, and they immediately hit it off.
As she pointed out on another occasion, the high-flying businessman launched a side hustle to support her, selling merchandise like t-shirts and tote bags at her shows.
Over the years, Justin has regularly posted Ali appreciation posts on Instagram, promoting his wife's latest ventures, including her 2019 book, Dear Girls. The couple has two daughters together: Mari, who was born in 2015, and Nikki, born in 2017.
Don Wong is available on Netflix now.