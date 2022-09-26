The Mystery of Zuko's Mom Was Never Addressed in Episodes of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

After an intense fight with Fire Lord Ozai, Team Avatar manages to take away his Firebending abilities and render him powerless. His conquest is cut short and Zuko restores his honor as a benevolent and peaceful Fire Lord.

However, the TV series leaves his arc on something of a cliffhanger. Though he is able to find redemption, he visits his father in prison and demands to know the whereabouts of his missing mother, Ursa.