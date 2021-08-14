Netflix's Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Cast Caused an Internet Uproar

Eleven-year-old Gordon is best known for his roles in The Stand, Gabby Duran and The Unsittables, Lost In Space and the new Turner and Hooch on Disney +.

Deadline describes Aang as, "a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature."