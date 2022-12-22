The Voice Actors for Ash Ketchum in 'Pokémon' Are Catching Feels for the End of the Series

In mid-November 2022, Ash hit a major milestone when, after 25 years, he became a Pokémon League Champion in Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys. His victory in this tournament, however, marks the beginning of the end. After one more 11-episode mini-series, Ash and Pikachu will no longer be the main protagonists of the anime, paving the way for a new generation in a completely new series.

The main voice actors for Ash have taken to social media to share their emotions on the end to his journey.