15 Gifts for the Pokémon Fan in Your Life
Though it seems that Ash Ketchum's journey is coming to an end, the popular media franchise will live on for generations. Whether it's the anime, video games, or trading cards, there's really no shortage of ways to get immersed in this fictional world.
Pokémon fans of all ages deserve something special this holiday season — which is why we've compiled a list of gift ideas for the fan in your life.
Bulbasaur indoor planter
Replace Bulbasaur's iconic bud on its back with some plants of your own. This adorable planter is perfect for a friend's desk, letting them show their love of the franchise while flexing their green thumb.
Price: $25.99 on Amazon
PokéBall Switch charging stand
Though the Nintendo Switch comes with its own charging cord (and a dock if you buy the regular or OLED model), give Pokémon fans another way to charge their devices and show their love for the popular franchise.
Price: $16.99 at Amazon
Pokémon Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro
For the player who is always playing on the go, consider getting them the Pokémon edition of the Split Pad Pro. These controllers slip into the Joy Con slots and work just like the regular controllers, only they give the player a better grip than regular Joy Cons.
Price: $59.99 on Amazon
'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Nintendo Switch OLED model
Your favorite Pokémon fan may have all of the games available for the Nintendo Switch, but what better way to play them than on a Pokémon edition of the new OLED model?
This edition of the Switch comes with Miraidon and Koraidon on the front, as well as images of the starter Pokémon on the back. With the OLED model, you get better graphics and battery life than the original.
Price: $359.99 on Amazon
PokéDex Switch Game Case Holder
What better way to store all of the generations of Pokémon games available for the Switch than in a case that looks like an old-school PokéDex? This PokéDex Switch Game case holds up to 16 games, letting you take all of your physical games on the road with you.
Price: $13.99 on Amazon
Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Mini Controller
This mini-wired controller will let even the smallest Pokémon fan game on the big screen. Decorated in Pikachus, this sleek controller is cool and efficient.
Price: $24.99 on Amazon
Kanto starter plushies
Take it back to the original starting trio by getting a fan their very own trio of Kanto starters. Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander are the OG starters from the first generation of games and anime.
Price: $64.99 on Amazon
Snorlax bean bag cover
Let's face it: we've all thought about what it would be like to cuddle with a Snorlax at some point in our lives. Get the Pokémon fan in your life this bean bag cover so they can take naps on top of the fluffy Kanto Pokémon.
Price: $38.99 on Amazon
Pikachu neon sign
Let's face it: neon signs are cool, and neon signs of Pikachu are even cooler. Make your room or living space more Pokémon-centered with this affordable neon sign.
Price: $54.99 on Amazon
Six-pack Pokémon charger saver
Decorate your various charging cables with sleeping versions of some of your favorite Pokémon. You'll not only stop them from fraying at the edges, but you'll also get to have cute Pokémon decorating them.
Price: $24.99 on Amazon
Pokémon light-up terrarium
This adorable terrarium features some fan-favorite Pokémon and functions as both a small light and a decor piece for your room. The wood base makes it more tasteful for mature fans, but still cute enough to be worthy of a Pokémon fan's set up.
Price: $59.99 on Amazon
Master Ball Pokémon card binder
Whether your favorite fan has been collecting trading cards for years or is just starting their collection, there's truly no such thing as having too many card binders. This Master Ball one will let them proudly display their favorite cards while keeping them protected.
Price: $25.99 on Amazon
Great Ball replica
This authentic replica of a Great Ball is the closest you'll get to having a real-life PokéBall, but getting to display it among your collection will truly elevate it. There are also replicas of other PokéBalls online, if your friend has a specific model they prefer.
Price: $100 on Amazon
Pokémon Go Plus
For the friend who still plays Pokémon GO religiously like it's 2016, get them the Pokémon Go Plus. This item is an auto-catcher, meaning they can still catch Pokémon while out at brunch with you without looking at their phone.
Price: $43.31 on Amazon
Pokémon Sword & Shield Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box
This is a great gift for the friend who is still growing their Pokémon card collection, as it gets them eight booster packs as well as plenty of other items to play the trading card game.
Price: $44.99 on Amazon
