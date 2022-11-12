Ash Ketchum Became the Pokémon World Champion! Is the Anime Ending?

Ash Ketchum, called Satoshi in the Japanese release, has been a child for the last 25 years. Clearly, the chronology of the show is not parallel to real life. The first episode of Pokémon aired on April 1, 1997.

The entire series opened with Ash's dreams of becoming a Pokémon League Champion, and yet, he always fell short. Ash finally achieved his dream in episode 132 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which aired on Nov. 11, 2022, in Japan.