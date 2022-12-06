It's Easy to Change Your Pokémon's Tera Type in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet'

Before you can change your Pokémon's Tera type, you'll need to gather 50 Tera Shards of the specific type you want to change it to. Once you've collected enough of them, you should revisit the Treasure Eatery in Medali (where you battled Larry for the first time) and speak to the woman behind the food counter.

So long as you have enough shards of that specific type, she'll let you change your Pokémon's Tera type. It's really as easy as that.