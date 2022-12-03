You'll Have to Complete 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' to Do Seven-Star Raids

The Paldea region is filled with new Pokémon, as well as some long-loved fan favorites. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought a host of new content to the table, and while not all of the Pokémon in the National Dex are available to catch in the game, there are various special-event seven-star raids that will let you catch some favorites not native to the Paldea region.

But how do you get access to seven-star raids?