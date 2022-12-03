You'll Have to Complete 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' to Do Seven-Star Raids
The Paldea region is filled with new Pokémon, as well as some long-loved fan favorites. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought a host of new content to the table, and while not all of the Pokémon in the National Dex are available to catch in the game, there are various special-event seven-star raids that will let you catch some favorites not native to the Paldea region.
But how do you get access to seven-star raids?
How to unlock seven-star Tera Raids in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet.'
No matter how strong you think your Pokémon are, before you can even consider joining a seven-star Tera Raid, you'll first have to unlock both five-star and six-star raids.
Five-star raids are unlocked by completing the Academy Ace Tournament (after becoming Champion of the Paldea region), and then you can access six-star Tera Raids once you've won 10 at the five-star level.
Seven-star Tera Raids are only available for special timed events in Scarlet and Violet, and only the trainers who have unlocked six-star raids will be able to access the special event ones. Unfortunately, if you do not have access to six-star raids, you will not be able to compete in seven-star raids.
That being said, if you haven't completed the post-game content required to participate in the seven-star raid, you still have the opportunity to participate by joining another player's raid. If one of your friends has completed the Academy Ace Tournament and unlocked six-star raids, they can invite you from their save file to join in on the raid.
Charizard is available in 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' for a limited time in a seven star Tera Raid.
Charizard has long been one of the best-loved Pokémon from Gen I, and while you won't be able to find this Pokémon anywhere in the wild, you will be able to catch it for a limited time during the games' first Black Crystal Tera Raids. These seven-star raids are available for a limited time at various black crystals scattered throughout the Paldea region.
Charizard will be available to eligible players in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from Dec. 1 at 4 p.m to Dec. 4 at 3:59 p.m. PST, and then again from Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. to Dec. 18 at 3:59 p.m. PST. The Pokémon Company has made it clear this may not be the last time Charizard will appear in Scarlet and Violet, though this is trainers' first opportunity to catch one.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.